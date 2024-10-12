StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

