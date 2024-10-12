StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

