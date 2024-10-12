Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 3,942 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

