The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $50.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,294,966.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,750,979 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

