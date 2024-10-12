The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $105.70 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

