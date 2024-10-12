The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $753.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

