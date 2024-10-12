The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,450,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

KHC stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.