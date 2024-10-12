The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.92 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,395,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

