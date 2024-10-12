The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.67 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.47. The company has a market cap of C$137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

