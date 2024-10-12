Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $596.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $607.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

