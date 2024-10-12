Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 305,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

