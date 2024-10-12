Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

