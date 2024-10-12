Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$37.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.25. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.31.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

