TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.73.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.