TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.73.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

