TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $49.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $149,376.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,039.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.