Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

