TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 8,276 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.