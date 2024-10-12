Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

