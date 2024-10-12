Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $594.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

