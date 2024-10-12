U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

