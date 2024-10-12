Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

