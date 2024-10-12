United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 9,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

United Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

