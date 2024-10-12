United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of X stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

