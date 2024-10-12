Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.15. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

