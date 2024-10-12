Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

