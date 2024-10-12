Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

