Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.95 and a 200-day moving average of $253.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $272.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

