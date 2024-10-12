Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

