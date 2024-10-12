Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

