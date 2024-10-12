Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42. 4,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on RBOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBOT
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.98) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.