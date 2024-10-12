Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42. 4,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RBOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBOT

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.98) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.