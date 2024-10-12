Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $17.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vipshop by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

