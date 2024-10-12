Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,824,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 934,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

