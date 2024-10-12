Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Vyant Bio Stock Up 7.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vyant Bio Company Profile
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vyant Bio
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.