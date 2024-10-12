W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after acquiring an additional 204,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WPC opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

