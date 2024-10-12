W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

