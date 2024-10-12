Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Update

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

WTWGF stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a twelve month low of C$6.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.47.

Get Westwing Group alerts:

About Westwing Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.