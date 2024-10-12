Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$90.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$83.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.