WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60. 16,008 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Get WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTAI. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the third quarter worth $1,449,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.