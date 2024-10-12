WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 12,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSI. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

