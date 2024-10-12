WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

