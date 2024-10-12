Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,564,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 25,462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,731.0 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
About Wynn Macau
