Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,564,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 25,462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,731.0 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

