Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 261.1% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wynn Macau’s payout ratio is presently 95.05%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.