Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

Shares of YUPRF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

