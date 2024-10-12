Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Zeon has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

