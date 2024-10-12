Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zeon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Zeon has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
About Zeon
