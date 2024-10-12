Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,355,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 3,462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Get Zhejiang Expressway alerts:

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.