Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,355,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 3,462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.7 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhejiang Expressway
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.