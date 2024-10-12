Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

