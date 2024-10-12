Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.92.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
