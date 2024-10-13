1,269 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

