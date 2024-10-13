2,448 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.