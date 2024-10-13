255 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,005.20.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,085.04 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,088.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $994.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $960.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

