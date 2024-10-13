2,823 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

OMC stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.