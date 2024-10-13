2,823 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %
OMC stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
